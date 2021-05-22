Police busts gang of burglars in Sopore

Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Police in a statement said, “on 07 February 2021, police station Dangiwacha received a written complaint from Nazir Ahmad Shiekh S/O Ghulam Muhammad Shiekh of Behrampora Rafiabad and stating that on 06 February 2021, some unknown burglars entered his residential house and stolen golden ornaments worth lakhs.”

Accordingly case FIR No.18/2021 U/S 454, 380 IPC was registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation was set in to motion. During the course of investigation many suspects were brought to police station for questioning. After strenuous efforts of Sopore Police and utilizing techniques four suspects identified as, Basharat Ahmad Mir S/O Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Behrampora Rafiabad, Faizan Ahmad Dar S/O Nazir Ahmad Dar of Drusoo Rafiabad, Safeer Ahmad Baba S/O Ghulam Ahmad Baba of Marazigund Rafiabad and Irshad Ahmad Pandith S/O Abdul Rashid Pandith of Braripora Handwara and they confessed involvement in the commission of crime.

Meanwhile golden ornaments worth lakhs, two inverters and two batteries were also recovered from their possession. Investigation of the case is still going on, more recoveries are to be expected, police statement said.