Police crack theft case within 4 days in Srinagar

Police in Srinagar solved a theft case within four days.

“On 10th June, Police Station Karan Nagar received a complaint from a resident doctor posted at SMHS Hospital Srinagar stating that some unknown persons have broken the mirror of the car and have stolen laptop, cash and some clothes from his vehicle Celerio bearing registration number JK01AB-9684, which was parked in the premises of SMHS Srinagar,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

It said accordingly, case FIR No. 42/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Karanagar and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques and learnt about the involvement of one accused person identified as Fahad Nazir Bhat resident of Watalkadal Safakadal. He was arrested and shifted to PS Karan Nagar,” it added.