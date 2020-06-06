Police, CRPF commemorate World Environmental Day

On the occasion of the World Environmental day, Police and CRPF jointly celebrated Environment Day in Srinagar.

On the occasion, SSP Srinagar Dr M. Haseeb Mughal accompanied by team of officers including P C Shrivastav Commandant 44th Bn CRPF, SP West Zone Srinagar, SDPO West, Coy Commanders of 44th Bn CRPF and SHO Parimpora visited HMT Srinagar.

Police spokesperson in a statement said during the visit, SSP Srinagar chaired the synergy meeting with the officers of Police and CRPF. This was followed by plantation drive. The event was organized jointly by CRPF and Police at HMT by contributing for a Green Srinagar.

SSP Srinagar also visited the proposed site for Police Housing Colony and took stock of modalities of the project.

Later, SSP Srinagar visited the office of SP West and Police Station Parimpora and interacted with the police officers of West Zone Srinagar and assessed the Security and law and order scenario.