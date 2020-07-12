Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:14 AM

Police destroys bung cultivation in Ganderbal

UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:14 AM
Representational Pic

Police along with civil society members on Sunday destroyed bung cultivation in the jurisdiction of Police Station Safapora in district Ganderbal.

The police said that a team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Mohammad Shafi-JKPS and Station House Officer police station Safapora along with civil society members destroyed bung cultivation spread on vast tracts of land in the jurisdiction of Police Station Safapora.

People of the area have appreciated the police action and have urged to continue such drive in nearby areas also.

