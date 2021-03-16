Police detain minor siblings accused of killing Kulgam man

Two minor siblings who are accused of murdering a Kulgam man have been detained, Police said Tuesday.

According to Police, Vakeel Ahmad Sheikh of Munadgufan village of Yaripora was found in an injured condition in the orchards of Behibagh area on March 6.

He was battling for his life since then and succumbed to injuries at SKIMS on Monday.

SHO BehibaghSabzar Ahmad Khan told Greater Kashmir that it was a blind murder case and seemed to be a case of accident initially.

“The bike the deceased was riding was lying nearby,” he said.

The SHO said Sheikh was spotted by a cab driver who later carried him to a nearby hospital.

“Initially no FIR was registered into the case and it was presumed to be an accident. Later, the family of the man came forward with a complaint and a case under FIR No 10 of 2021 under sections 341 and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station,” he said.

The SHO said that the case had now been converted into a case of murder under Section 303.

“The investigations into the case revealed that two minor siblings had killed the man,” he said.

The SHO said that the deceased was in the orchard when the minor boys hit him on the head with a bat, injuring him grievously.

“The medical report of the deceased also revealed internal injury and bleeding in the brain,” he said.

The SHO said that the two happen to be minors and had been sent to a juvenile home.