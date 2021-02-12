Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:15 AM

Police distributes COVID19 safety kits among needy families in Ganderbal

Police in Ganderbal under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed COVID19 safety kits among the poor and needy families residing in the jurisdiction of Police Post Shadipora.

According to a statement, “DySP HQRs Ganderbal held the distribution function along with IC PP Shadipora at Police Post Shadipora. On the occasion, Covid-19 safety kits including Nebulizer, Pulse-Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Face Shield, Face Masks (N-95), Hand Sanitizers, Hand Gloves, PPE Kit, Bathing Soaps, bottles of Liquid Hand Wash & a Kit Bag were distributed among the poor and needy families. DySP HQRs Ganderbal briefed the beneficiaries on the effective use of the items provided in the kit.”

