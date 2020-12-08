Kashmir, Today's Paper
Police distributes essential items, safety kits among needy in Shopian

Police in Shopian distributed necessary items, COVID-19 safety kits among the poor and needy people under civic action programme.

According to a statement, SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh alongwith DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP (DAR) DPL Shopian and other senior officers held the distribution function at DPL Shopian. “Essential items, Covid-19 safety kits which include masks, Sanitizers, Oximeter, Inhalers, Thermometer, Soaps, face shield, and other related items were distributed among the poor and needy families. A medical team also participated in the distribution function and performed detailed demo about how to use these items provided in the kit,” the statement reads.

On the occasion, SSP Shopian said that Police took early initiative on the outbreak of universal pandemic Covid-19 to reach out the poor and needy families especially residing in the far flung areas of this district who were badly affected during Covid-19 lockdown period.

