Police facilitates interaction of retired police personnel and Kupwara district admin

Police on Wednesday facilitated a meeting of the retired Police officers and officials of the Kupwara district administration at District Police Lines, Kupwara.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was chaired by DySP DAR Kupwara Sarfaraz Ahmad.

It said that the retired police officers appreciated Police in Kupwara for organising such meetings to review the progress of welfare measures being taken by Police.

The statement said that during the meeting various issues were raised which were patiently heard by the chairing officer.

It said that Ahmad assured them that their genuine problems would be resolved on priority.

He said that Police in Kupwara had always been keen for the welfare of the retired police personnel and their family members.

Ahmad expressed gratitude of the retired police personnel for their participation in the meeting and added that Jammu and Kashmir Police would never forget their sacrifices while discharging their duties.

He appreciated the role played by them by spending their golden years in the service of the Police department and emphasised on them to consider the Police department as a family and share their problems with them in case of any exigencies.

