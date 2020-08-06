Police file case against Chairman

Police on Thursday filed a case against Chairman Baramulla Municipal Council (MC) and two others after some women Councilors accused them of harassment and misbehavior.

A police official said the case was filed against Chairman Baramulla MC, Chairman, Block Development Committee (BDC), Boniyar and a Councilor after several Councilors including women were shifted by the district administration to two different hotels in Gulmarg till August 15 for security reasons.

“One of the women Councilor said the three persons entered their hotel at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night and start misbehaving with the women Councilors,” said the official.

“They were drunk and start using abusive language in front of our children. It continued for several hours and it was after police’s intervention that they were whisked away from the hotel,” said a Councilor.

Station House Officer, Baramulla while confirming the incident said they have lodged the FIR, based on the complaint filed by some woman Councilors. He said the investigation has been initiated.

“As per preliminary investigation two of the female members called the Municipal Council Chairman and alleged harassment by other female Councilors. The Chairman along with two others reached the hotel which triggered scuffle between the two sides. The complainants alleged they were drunk and used abusive language,” the SHO said.

The Chairman, Municipal Council Baramulla however denied the allegations saying the two Women Councilors who called them alleged that other women Councilors have been harassing them since their arrival in the hotel.

“On reaching the hotel, we found that the two female Councilors were being mentally harassed by other women Councilors and one of the women Councilor had locked herself inside the bathroom,” he said.

He said when asked to stop harassing the two Councilors, some Councilors who started shouting and created ruckus inside the hotel.