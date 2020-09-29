Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 3:09 AM

Police file chargesheet against 4 LeT militants, 3 OGWs

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 3:09 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police on Tuesday said it filed chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and three Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) in Handwara.

An official said the militants and the OGWs were held by security forces on April 3 this year in a village in Handwara. The official said after completion of investigation the chargesheet was filed before the competent court by Handwara Police.

Trending News
File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rafi Mir calls on LG, submits memorandum of public demands

'Govt to speedup execution of works of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants'

Protests in Pulwama area over dilapidated road condition

Greater Kashmir

J&K SLSA celebrates Int'l Day of Older Persons

The militants whose name figure in the chargesheet include Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Muhammad Shafi Shiekh and Burhan Din Wani – all from Langate.

The three OGWs who have been chargesheeted are Azad Ahmad Bhat of Langate, Altaf Ahmad Baba of Babagund Seelo Rafiabad and Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo of Silikoot Uri.

Related News