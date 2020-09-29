Police file chargesheet against 4 LeT militants, 3 OGWs

Police on Tuesday said it filed chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and three Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) in Handwara.

An official said the militants and the OGWs were held by security forces on April 3 this year in a village in Handwara. The official said after completion of investigation the chargesheet was filed before the competent court by Handwara Police.

The militants whose name figure in the chargesheet include Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Muhammad Shafi Shiekh and Burhan Din Wani – all from Langate.

The three OGWs who have been chargesheeted are Azad Ahmad Bhat of Langate, Altaf Ahmad Baba of Babagund Seelo Rafiabad and Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo of Silikoot Uri.