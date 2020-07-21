Police foil bank robbery attempt in Kupwara

Police on Tuesday foiled a bank robbery attempt in this district by arresting two persons and recovering a toy gun from their possession.

The police said a packet of “white powder” was also recovered from the accused.

The arrested persons have identified as Ashiq Ahmad Wani and Javed Ahmad war, both residents of Kulangam Handwara.

While giving details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Shari Ram Amberkar said at around 2 pm, they received a distress call from Grameen bank officials about the suspicious behaviour of two persons who had locked the manager inside his cabin.

The SSP said the two persons had entered the branch manager’s cabin and threatened him.

“Other employees of the bank showed presence of mind and closed the main gate of the branch and simultaneously called the police, which arrested both the person,” said the SSP, adding the attackers were carrying a toy gun and a packet of white powder.

“We have sent the powder to the laboratory to ascertain what it is,” he said.

The bank branch manger, Chandan Kumar, while giving details said the two persons entered inside his cabin and locked it from inside.

“The duo placed a white powder packet on the table and accused me of some wrong doing. They were apparently trying to blackmail me. However, sensing some trouble, other employees of the bank immediately called seniors of the bank who in turn called the police,” he said.