Police host band show, folk musical event in Srinagar

Police on Sunday organised ‘Police Band Show’ and folk musical event under the banner of Police Flag Day-2020, in the lawns of Kashmir Haat Srinagar.

The police spokesperson in a statement issued here said that SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal, SP Headquarters, SP PC Srinagar, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Folk singers from Budgam and Srinagar performed at the event and moved the audience with their mesmerizing songs. Singers from District Police Srinagar also performed at the event and won the hearts of the audience. SSP Srinagar appreciated the performances of all the singers and their musical bands at the event. He also applauded the performance of Police Band.

Later, the SSP Srinagar felicitated the performers and thanked the officials who contributed for making the event successful. “Community members and youth of the area have appreciated the efforts of police and expressed hope that police will provide them similar platform in future to showcase their talents,” the statement said.