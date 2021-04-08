Police inaugurates Women Help Desk at PS Handwara

To help the women/girls in distress such as facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, Police have inaugurated another Women Help Desk at Police Station Handwara. Earlier this month, a women help desk was established at Police Station Kralgund by Handwara Police.

In a statement issued here, the police said that SDPO Handwara inaugurated the Women Help Desk at Police Station Handwara. He was accompanied by SHO PS Handwara and other senior officers of the police district Handwara.

“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence arising out of issues between the married couples in the valley especially in PD Handwara demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” it said.

The statement further said that the idea is to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against women, a 24×7 help desk has been kept at disposal of the women of the district to reach out to Police in case of domestic violence or any related offense. This initiative is aimed to cater the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all aggrieved, so the principles of natural justice are upheld.