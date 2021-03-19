Police launches plantation drive in Awantipora

J&K Police in collaboration with the Department of Floriculture launched a plantation drive in Awantipora on Friday in the premises of Police establishments including District Police Lines Awantipora, Police Station Tral and Grid Station Pampore.

A statement J&K Police issued here said that the drive was launched by SSP AwantiporaTahirSaleem-JKPS.

It said that SDPO Tral, SDPO Pampore, DySP DAR and other officers and officials of the Police district also participated in the plantation drive.

The statement said that the aim of this initiative was to promote greenery in Police establishments as a part of larger sustainable ecological development.