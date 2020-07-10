Police officer dies in road accident

A police officer died in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Friday.

An official said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Nazeer Ahmad Sofi, son of Sonaullah Sofi of Munawarabad Srinagar, was on way to the city on Scooty when he was hit by a speedy truck (JKO4F 4210), near a bridge resulting in his on-the-spot death.

The 54-year-old officer was posted as ASI in Crime Branch, the police official said. He said the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of all legal formalities. Police have registered a case and started investigation.