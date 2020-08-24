Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in G'bl

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of J&K police died due to cardiac arrest in this district on Monday, police said.

An official said the ASI, Abdul Gani Naiko fainted after complaining of chest pain.

He was rushed to Primary Health Centre Gund wherefrom doctors referred him to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

However, Naikoo, a resident of Kanilwan village of Bijbehara, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the SKIMS.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said the deceased was posted at police station Gund and was on duty when he suffered the heart attack. He expressed grief over the demise of the police official.