Police officer wounded in Anantnag militant attack dies at AIIMS

Militants carry out a fidayeen attack in Anantnag district on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 killing five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring several others including a police officer. Mir Wasim/GK

A police officer who was wounded in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on June 12 succumbed at AIIMS New Delhi on Sunday.

Station House Officer Sadar police station Arshad Khan was critically injured in a militant attack that left five CRPF personnel dead.

The attack was carried out by the militants on a CRPF patrol party on the busy KP road in Anantnag on Wednesday late afternoon.

Khan who was rushed to a military hospital in serious condition was later shifted to SKIMS Soura where from he was airlifted to AIIMS.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported than Khan breathed his last at AIIMS on Sunday.

