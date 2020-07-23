Police organise COVID19 awareness rally in Ganderbal

Police organised an awareness rally regarding COVID-19 in Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The rally which started from Gangerhama and culminated at Beehama Chowk was led by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal and ASP Ganderbal Firoz Yehya. Besides DySP Abdul Majid, DySP Umer Rasheed and SHO Ganderbal Khurshid Ahmed also attended the rally. The police personal carrying placards and banners about the safety measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus marched from Gangerhama to Beehama Chowk.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that the aim of organizing the rally was to aware people about COVID-19 and safety measures and precautions to contain its spread.

SSP urged people to take utmost precautions like usage of face masks, maintaining social distancing while carried out daily affairs and resolved that the fight against the pandemic will be overpowered with joint efforts. He also warned those violating lockdown orders.