Police organises vaccination awareness programme at Handwara

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr
Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

A Police-public interaction meeting-cum-Covid vaccination awareness programme was held at Police Station Vilgam in Hamdwara on Saturday, Police said

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was chaired by SHO Vilgam along with medical staff from PHC Vilagam.

The statement said the aim of meeting was to aware the participants about the benefits of Covid vaccine.

It said that a vaccination drive was also started on the occasion in which many participants and frontline workers were inoculated.

