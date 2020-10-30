Police organize cultural event, pedal for peace in Ganderbal

In order to pay homage to slain police personnel, a cultural-cum-singing competition was organized at Qamaria Park on the bank of Sindh in district Ganderbal.

According to police spokesperson, the event witnessed massive participation in which youth from different areas of the district participated. During the day-long event, cycle race ‘pedal for peace and fitness’ was also held under the banner of ‘Police Martyr’s Memorial Sports Festival’.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, was the chief guest and Additional SP Ganderbal, Firoz Yehya was the guest of honour, besides other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Similarly, the cycle race was also flagged off by SSP Ganderbal from Sumbal Bridge to Manigam through NHM.

In his address, SSP Ganderbal, said “such events organized by police is to pay tribute as well as in remembrance of the brave police personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the life and property of the people and whole country,” he said. “Our efforts to move a step forward to provide platforms to the young, budding and enthusiastic artists by showcasing their talent, so that they can step forward in their respective fields rather than they have inclination towards anti-social activities.”

Later on a prize distribution ceremony was also held and cash prizes were distributed among the winners of singing competition. SSP Ganderbal also distributed cash prizes among the cycle race winners and participation certificates among the participants.

The civil society members and youth of the area have appreciated the efforts of police and expressed hope that police would provide them similar platform in future to show case their talents.