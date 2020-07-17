Police-public awareness programme on COVID19 held in Awantipora

As a part of public outreach programme, Police public interaction meeting cum awareness programme on Coronavirus was held in Police Post Reshipora.

The interaction meeting cum awareness programme was held after following social distancing norms and other protocols.

The meeting was chaired by SDPO Awantipora along with Incharge Police Post Reshipora. The meeting was attended by the prominent citizens of Reshipora.

The main aim of the meeting was to seek cooperation from the general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The participants were also requested to convey the message of using masks and practising social distancing as a norm in their village.

The participants also raised various other issues during the meeting and assured that their genuine issues pertaining to police would be resolved on priority basis. They were informed that the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their redressal.

The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and appreciated the efforts of police for facilitating such meetings where participants express their views freely.