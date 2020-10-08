Police-public interaction held in Srinagar

As a part of public outreach programme, a police-public interaction meeting was facilitated by Srinagar Police at Police Station Parimpora while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

The interaction meeting was chaired by SDPO West along with SHO Police Station Parimpora. The meeting was attended by inhabitants of Khumani Chowk. During the meeting, the participants raised various issues including parking facilities, traffic diversions etc. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.