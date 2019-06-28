Police-public meet held in Baramulla

Baramulla police organised a police-public meeting at Kundibarjala, Uri on Friday.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The meeting was chaired by SDPO Uri, according to a police spokesperson.

Community members of the Kundibarjala including local Imams and other citizens participated in the meeting. During the meeting various issues were raised by the participants.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority.

SHO Police Station Uri, In-Charge PP Kamalkote and other officers were among others who were present in the meeting.