Police Public meeting held at DPL Bandipora

To limit the outbreak of Coronavirus and to ensure health-safety of public, Police organised an interaction meeting with Traders Federation Bandipora/transporters of Bandipora and Imams at DPL Bandipora. Besides Police in Sopore distributed face masks among general public.

In a statement the police said that the meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols. The interaction meeting was chaired by SSP Bandipora Mohmmad Zahid, while as ASP Bandipora, DySP Hqrs Bandipora and DySP DAR Bandipora were also present.