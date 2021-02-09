Police-public meeting held at Police station Vilgam

A Police public meeting was held on Tuesday at Police station Vilgam which was chaired by Superintendent of Police (SP) Handwara Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy.

Large number of citizens participated in the meeting and highlighted various issues belonging to their areas.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Handwara thanked the people for participating in the meeting and providing valuable suggestions.

Referring to the grievances highlighted by the participants, SP said that the issues raised would be taken up with the concerned authorities for immediate redressal and added that police will provide its legal support as and when required for the betterment of the society accordingly.

Sundeep sought cooperation from people in eradicating the drug menace from society.

SDPO Handwara Fariz Hussain, Station House Officer (SHO) Vilgam Iftikhar Ahmad and other officers were also present in the meeting.