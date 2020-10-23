Police-public meetings held across Bandipora

As a part of public outreach programme, Police public interaction meetings were facilitated in villages Pazalpora Mantrigam and Chittabandi areas of Bandipora while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

In a statement issued here, the meetings were chaired by respective jurisdiction officers and were attended by respectable citizens and prominent civil society members of these areas. The meetings were conveyed to hear the issues of public and to make a strong bond between Police and Public.

During the meetings, the participants raised various issues related to police and other civil departments. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redress.