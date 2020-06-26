Police Public meets held

As a part of public outreach programme, Police public interaction meetings cum awareness programmes on Coronavirus were held in Srinagar, Awantipora and Ganderbal.

The main aim of these meetings was to seek cooperation from the general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time for the prevention of COVID-19 while dealing with their day to day activities and handling customers.

In Srinagar, the interaction meeting was chaired by the SHO PS M.R.Gunj along with In-charge Police Post Urdu Bazar in Police Station M.R. Gunj. While in Awantipora, the programme was chaired by the SDPO Pampore along with SHO PS Pampore at Police Station Pampore.

In Ganderbal, the interaction meeting was chaired by the SHO PS Kangan in Police Station Kangan.

The interaction meetings were attended by the respectable citizens including Intezamia Committee and senior citizens, besides shopkeepers and businessmen of the area also took part in the meeting.

During these meetings, the shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and Auqaf Committees were advised to take necessary precautions and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. The participants were also made aware about the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from Coronavirus.