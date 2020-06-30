Police-public meets held in Ganderbal, Handwara

Police-public interaction meeting cum awareness programme on Coronavirus was held on Tuesday in District Police Office Ganderbal and police station Handwara.

The interaction meeting cum awareness programmes was held after following social distancing norms and other protocols.

In Ganderbal, the meeting was chaired by the SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad PoswaI- along with DySP DAR Umar Rashid-J, SHO Ganderbal and Incharge Police Post Nagbal, while in Handwara meeting was chaired by the SHO police station Handwara.

The meeting was attended by the president of transporters and traders, masjid committee and mohalla committee representatives from the different areas of the districts.

The main aim of the meeting was to seek cooperation from the general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration to prevent COVID-19 spread. The participants raise various issues during the meeting.

The chairing officials assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be resolved on priority basis and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their redressal.