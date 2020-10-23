Police reach out to families of slain personnel in Awantipora

In order to express solidarity with the families of slain police personnel, Police in Awantipora took an initiative t reach out to their families.

In a statement issued here, the Police spokesperson said that SSP Awantipora visited families of slain police personnel at village Hariparigam and Bahu Awantipora. Similarly, SDPOs Tral, Awantipora and Pampore also visited various Police families along with concerned SHOs in different villages of Police district Awantipora.

During interaction with victim families, visiting Police Officers listened their grievances patiently and assured them that their genuine problems will be taken up at appropriate level for timely redress.

During the visit various items including blankets, fruits etc were gifted to the families of slain Police personnel.

SSP Awantipora expressed that Police is in touch with all these families however, present visit is a part of 10-day scheduled programme in remembrance of slain police personnel—which started from Police Commemoration day 21st October. He informed that various events will be organized in remaining days.

Pertinently, a sports festival is underway, organized by the District Police Awantipora in which cricket tournament at Rajpora, Tral and volleyball tournament at Khrew have already started.