MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 12:39 PM

Police recover 650 kg poppy straw from oil tanker in Ramban

Driver flees from spot
Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday claimed to have recovered 650 kilograms of poppy straw from an oil tanker, here in Ramban district.

The police said, “On the directions of SSP Anita Sharma, Station House Officer, Ramban, Vijay Kotwal, laid a checkpoint on Jammu-Srinagar National highway near Digdool. During checking, an oil tanker, JK02 6735, en route to Jammu from Srinagar was signaled to stop for checking.”

However, police said, the driver of the oil tanker stopped his vehicle some distance away from the checkpoint and fled from the spot.

Upon search of the vehicle, 33 gunny bags filled with poppy straw, weighing 650 kilograms were recovered from one of the empty compartments of the oil tanker, they said.

The tanker has been seized and an operation has been launched to nab the absconding driver.

An FIR has been registered and police are investigating the case further.

