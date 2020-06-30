Police recovers 16 missing mobile phones

Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar have traced and recovered 16 missing mobile phones worth lakhs.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that Cyber Police Kashmir had received various applications and reports about missing of the cell phones. Taking up the investigation, the Cyber police while using the latest technology managed to trace 16 such missing cell phones of various makes and models worth lakhs, the spokesperson said. The traced cell phones were later on handed over to the rightful owners at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar, he added.