Police recovers cache of arms, ammunition in Karnah

TARIQUE RAHEEM
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:38 AM

Police on Sunday late evening recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in border town Karnah of north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) KupwaraDr G V SundeepChakravarthy while talking to Greater Kashmir said that acting upon a specific information, a joint search operation was conducted by Police and Army in the Dhani, Taad area of Karnah.

“During the search operation 5 AK-47 rifles with 6 Magazines and 7 Pistols with 9 Magazines, besides some ammunition was recovered,” he added

He said that the consignment had been pushed from other side of the Line of Control LoC.

“Two persons have been arrested in this regard and further investigation is in progress to ascertain their nefarious intentions,” said Dr Sundeep.

