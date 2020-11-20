Police refutes Mehbooba's allegations on summoning ex-militants

Police on Friday refuted allegations by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti that released militants and Over Ground Workers were summoned by Police in Srinagar.

“During any election, @PoliceSgr calls released militants/OGWs to Police Stations to update their profiles @RoufBhaat was also called to the PS for updation of his personal profile, as he was associated with HM outfit. @PoliceSgr refutes all such allegations (sic),” Police tweeted on its official handle. Mehbooba had tweeted that PDP’s RoufBhat was summoned to Shergarhi Police Station on Friday and asked to report everyday.