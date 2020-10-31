Police register case against Twitter handle in Shopian

Police have registered a case against a Twitter handle in this district in southern Kashmir for posting “fake news.”

A police official said an FIR (No 301/2020) was registered against the Twitter handle for posting the fake news with the intention of creating law and order problem in the district.

“The user had posted fake news about the killing of a civilian in Nidloora village of district Shopian on Thursday evening with the intention to create law and order problem,” said the official.

The user, according to the official, had said that it was the second incident in a few hours after militants killed three BJP workers in Kulgam district late on Thursday night.

The official, however, did not identify the user. “We have started the investigation. The law will take its own course,” said the official.