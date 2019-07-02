Police registers FIR after teacher threatens to 'slaughter' student in viral video

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday registered an FIR after a viral video showed a teacher threatening to slaughter a student with an axe.
“Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it,” said a spokesman.
It seems that incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam, he said.
“Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in PS Handwara under relevant sections of law. Individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned. Legal action has been initiated,” he added.