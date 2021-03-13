Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 11:55 PM

Police registers first case under Triple Talaq in Kupwara

Police on Saturday registered the first case under Triple Talaq act in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district against one Rafaqat Ahmad Lone of Mundya Nagam in Keran Kupwara.

A senior official said that on the directions of a local court, Police in February last year initiated an investigation in a divorce case of a woman Tahira Begum of Keran.

“During the course of investigation it was found that the accused has pronounced Talaq three times to her ex-wife and subsequently a case under Muslim Women’s (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 (Triple Talaq Act) was registered in Women’s Police Station Kupwara,” he said.

The official said that a case of domestic violence stands registered against Lone in Keran Police Station.

The couple had married three years back.

