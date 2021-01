Following heavy snowfall and responding to the distress calls, Police rescued 22 families in Kulgam.

According to a statement, Police rescued 22 families living in avalanche-prone area who got stucked at higher reaches of Merasinallah Kraloo Kund & Kanchloo Kund in District Kulgam. A special team under the supervision of SDPO D H Pora was constituted and all the stranded families were rescued safely and have been rehabilitated in Govt. Middle School Merasi Nallah.