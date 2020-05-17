Police resort to aerial firing during demolition drive

Police on Sunday resorted to aerial firing in Pampore to disperse residents during a demolition drive by the administration.

The administration, in presence of the Deputy Commissioner, started demolition of illegally constructed shops and other structures at Tulbagh Pampore in this morning.

“As the drive was going on, some people resisted and tried to stop the drive. Heated arguments took place between the two sides and large number of people assembled on the spot” an eyewitness said.

He said to control the situation police fired several shots in air to disperse people, following which the drive was started again. At least 12 shops and scores of walls were demolished during the first day of the drive.

“The drive was going on smoothly when some people in order to stop the work pelted stones. So, we fired some shots in the air to disperse them and to continue the drive smoothly” said SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem.