Police rules out suicide, says brother-in-law murdered Uri woman

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed that a woman from Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who was found hanging has been murdered by her brother-in-law.

An official said that Shahida Begum of Uri area was found hanging on June 26 at her residence.

“Suspect Qadeer Ahmad Khatana son of Abdul Majeed of Julla Kalgi, Uri, who is also brother-in-law and cousin of the deceased woman revealed during interrogation that the deceased woman did not actually commit suicide but was murdered by him,” SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said while addressing a press conference in Baramulla.

He said that the suspect has also revealed that he had an illicit relationship with the deceased for last one year.

The SSP said that after the deceased returned from her maternal home after staying there for about more than one month, the accused had already tied up with her during the day time to keep the door of her room unlocked for him for night hours.

“On the fateful night, the accused after having dinner entered in his room as usual along with his wife and kids. After noticing that his wife and kids have slept, the accused entered the room of the deceased at midnight where only few minutes later they entered into a heated argument over their illicit relationship and after their verbal altercation the deceased warned him that she will disclose about their illicit relationship to the other members of the family,” SSP said.

Feeling insecure, the accused strangulated the woman, leading to her death.

SSP said that the accused then hanged the dead body in her room in order dodge her killing as suicide.

The police also said that husband of the deceased has been working outside the state for last six to seven months and prior to that he was working in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Uri and two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) under supervision of SDPO Uri.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation in the matter is going-on.