Police seek help of people to locate fraudster

Police here on Saturday sought help of people to locate a fraudster who decamped with cash and jewelry from a house here.

A police official said police station Tarzoo received a complaint from Ghulam Din Sofi of Sofi Hamam village that on June 1, an unknown person entered his house, posing himself as a saint and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh cash and some jewelry belonging to his daughter.

In a statement police said if anybody has any information regarding the identity of the fraudulent he should inform Sopore police on mobile nos: 9596773011, 9906447131, 9596773025 and 7006707586.