Police seek public help to trace Sopore missing lady

Police have appealed to the general public to help it trace a missing lady namely Fareeda Begum wife of Jehangir Ahmad Khan of Chijhama Rafiabad falling in police district Sopore.
Police said that Jehangir Ahmad Khan reported to the police post Watergam that his wife was missing from 18 June 2019.
Despite search for, the lady could not be found, police said.
Meanwhile, the police said in case of any information/clue, people can inform on 9596773014, 7006211045, 9596773195, 9596773024, 9596773025 and 9596773088.