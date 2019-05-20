Police seeks help in tracing boy missing from Pulwama

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have sought help of the general public to trace a boy missing from Rajpora area of southern Pulwama district.

“Today, Police Station Rajpora received report from one Mohd. Arshid Khan S/O Mohd. Amin Khan R/O Bandi District Rajouri A/P Akhal Rajpora that his brother namely Mohd. Imran Khan (12) is missing since 18/05/2019,” said a spokesman.

The boy had left home for some domestic work and has not returned home till date.

“Following this information manhunt was launched to trace the missing boy. Anybody having any information regarding the said boy may please contact Police Station Rajpora on 01933-278240, 9070123522,PCR on 9070123536,” said the spokesman.