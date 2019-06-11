Police seeks help to trace boy missing from Kangan in central Kashmir

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday sought help of the general public in tracing a 10-year-old boy missing from his home in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official said that Saneer Ahmad Gojar, son of Late Abdul Aziz Gojar, has gone missing from Anderwan area of Kangan.

He said a missing report was lodged by the family at the concerned police station. “General public is requested to inform local police on below mentioned numbers if they have any information in this connection,” he said.

Contact numbers: +91 1942416478, 9906668731, +911942416564, 9149501325, 9469793128, 9906655525, and 9797284764