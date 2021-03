Sopore Police on Wednesday sought help of general public to trace out a missing person Firdous Ahmad Dar S/O Ghulam Qadir Dar of Dogelteng MET road Sopore who went missing from 24 February 2021.

Regarding matter missing report has been lodged at Police Station Tarzoo Sopore.

In case if anybody have any information may kindly inform Sopore Police on : 9596773011, 9906447138, 9596773024 and 70067 07586.