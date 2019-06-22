Police seeks help to trace two missing Sopore youth

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday sought help of the general public to trace two youth missing from Sopore area of northern Baramulla district.

Mohammad Akbar Tantray, a resident of Sangrama reported at Police Post Putkha that his 22-year-old son Mudasir Ahmad is missing from 21 June 2019. After searching for him all over, they could not find him, he said in the complaint.

In a separate complaint, Azad Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh R/O Tragpora Rafiabad reported at Police Post Watergam that on 21 June his nephew Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie s/o Ghulam Mohiudin of Adoora Baramulla, presently residing at maternal uncle’s home at Tragpora went to Pattan but didn’t return.

A police official said that missing reports were lodged in both the cases and investigation taken up.

“Any information/clue about both these missing youth can kindly be intimated on 9596773014, 9596773091, 9596773024, 9596773025 and 9596773088.”