Police seizes 200 bags of subsidized rice in Kulgam, two arrested

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered 200 bags of subsidised rice meant for public distribution.

“Acting on specific information about the misappropriation of rice meant for distribution to public, Kulgam police seized 200 Bags of subsidized rice,” said a spokesman.

He said the officers at a checkpoint near J&K Bank Damhal Hanjipora intercepted a truck bearing registration No. JK05-7633. “During search of the vehicle 200 bags of subsidized rice were recovered,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Mohammad Shafi Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Nandwan Uri was arrested.

Accordingly Case FIR no. 67/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Damhal Hanjipora and initiated investigation in the matter.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“When the officers spoke to him they learnt about the involvement of another accused identified as Shahid Ahmad Bangroo son of Abdul Hamid Bangro resident of Mirjanpora Eidgah Srinagar, who was subsequently arrested.”

He said the duo are in in police custody and the vehicle used in the commission of offence has also been seized.

“Officers investigating the case have also learnt that this subsidized rice was being misappropriated by the accused persons in connivance with some CAPD employees,” he said, adding: “The rice was being repackaged into new bags bearing names of popular brands and then sold in the market at a higher price.”