Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:16 AM

Police seizes 26 quintal Govt rice in Bandipora

‘It was being sold after repacking, rebranding’
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:16 AM

Twenty six quintals of rice from government ration depots that was being procured and sold in the open market after repacking and rebranding was sized on Thursday, Police said.

Police said that a stitching machine, a weighing machine and some empty packing bags were also seized from the spot.

Trending News

Convene All Party Meet: PC to PM Modi

Greater Kashmir

Naxals release CoBRA commando Manhas

Police inaugurates Women Help Desk at PS Handwara

COVID19 SOPs; Violators fined in Ganderbal

However, the accused persons managed to flee from the spot, Police said.

Police said that they received information that one Muzaffar Ahmad Wani son of Muhammad Sayed Wani of Nadihal had illegally procured government rice and was repacking it in ‘Apple’ brand rice bags to sell it in the open market.

Police said that it raided a place at Nadihal and recovered 26 quintal of government rice.

Latest News

Convene All Party Meet: PC to PM Modi

Greater Kashmir

Naxals release CoBRA commando Manhas

Prof Riyaz Punjabi passes away

Police inaugurates Women Help Desk at PS Handwara

A case under FIR No 12/2021 under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Argam.

Related News