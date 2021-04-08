Police seizes 26 quintal Govt rice in Bandipora

Twenty six quintals of rice from government ration depots that was being procured and sold in the open market after repacking and rebranding was sized on Thursday, Police said.

Police said that a stitching machine, a weighing machine and some empty packing bags were also seized from the spot.

However, the accused persons managed to flee from the spot, Police said.

Police said that they received information that one Muzaffar Ahmad Wani son of Muhammad Sayed Wani of Nadihal had illegally procured government rice and was repacking it in ‘Apple’ brand rice bags to sell it in the open market.

Police said that it raided a place at Nadihal and recovered 26 quintal of government rice.

A case under FIR No 12/2021 under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Argam.