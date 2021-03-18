Police Station Shopian gets Women Help Desk

To help the women and girls from issues like harassment, abuse or violence, Police Station Shopian Thursday inaugurated its Women Help Desk.

“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence in Shopian, there was a demand for addressing this issue,” a statement of Police issued here said.

It said that the idea of the Women Help Desk was to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against the women.

“So, a 24×7 help desk has been kept at the disposal of the women of the district to reach out to Police in case of domestic violence or any related offense,” the statement said. “This initiative is aimed at catering the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all the aggrieved so that the principles of natural justice are upheld. The Women Help Desk phone number is 9596755301.”

It said that SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh inaugurated the Women Help Desk at the police station.

Singh said that Police was committed to ensure peace in the society and to end the menace of domestic violence from the district.

According to reports, Police has been receiving various cases of domestic violence, harassment and abuse by the women in south Kashmir, particularly Shopian district.

The move of the Police Station Shopian of inaugurating the Women Help Desk is seen as an attempt of the J&K Police to reach out to the women folk of the area.