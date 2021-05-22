Police suspends 2 officials after 'interrogation' video goes viral

Police on Saturday placed two of its officials under suspension and ordered inquiry against the SHO of a police station in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a video showing interrogation of two murder accused went viral on social media.

A Police spokesman described the act in the video highly “unprofessional and unbecoming” of a disciplined Police force.

“Two officials have been suspended and inquiry has been initiated against the SHO concerned and supervisory officer has been reprimanded,” a Police spokesman said.

He said the video pertains to a murder case which occured in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

In March this year, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

The relatives of the deceased man suspected it a murder, promting authorities to excavate the body from the grave for autopsy.

The autopsy report revealed it as a case of murder and not natural death.

Following the autopsy report, Police in Pattan arrested the wife of the deceased man and on sustained questioning, it was found that she along with another person committed the crime.