Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:33 AM

Police suspends 2 officials after 'interrogation' video goes viral

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:33 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Police on Saturday placed two of its officials under suspension and ordered inquiry against the SHO of a police station in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a video showing interrogation of two murder accused went viral on social media.

A Police spokesman described the act in the video highly “unprofessional and unbecoming” of a disciplined Police force.

Trending News
File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

File Photo

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 31

Representational Image

Helping Farming Community During Lockdown | JKHPMC to procure vegetables directly from farmers

Representational Image [Source: Vectors from Pixabay]

COVID-19 sampling in Bandipora turns into 'scuffle'

“Two officials have been suspended and inquiry has been initiated against the SHO concerned and supervisory officer has been reprimanded,” a Police spokesman said.

He said the video pertains to a murder case which occured in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

In March this year, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Latest News
File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

Representational Image

Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Representational Image [Source: Antun Karlovic from Pixabay]

Centre asks social media to remove content referring to 'Indian Covid variant'

File Photo of GMC Jammu

GMC Jammu issues corrigendum on criteria for posts

The relatives of the deceased man suspected it a murder, promting authorities to excavate the body from the grave for autopsy.

The autopsy report revealed it as a case of murder and not natural death.

Following the autopsy report, Police in Pattan arrested the wife of the deceased man and on sustained questioning, it was found that she along with another person committed the crime.

Related News