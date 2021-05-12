Police suspends Cop for manhandling doctor, paramedic

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, zone, Vijay Kumar, a Police countable has been put under suspension for allegedly being involved in beating of a doctor and a paramedic in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

“Yes the constable has been put under suspension,” the IGP told Greater Kashmir. “Orders have been issued.”

Police sources said that action followed a letter by Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to the Deputy Commissioner of the south Kashmir district, seeking action against the concerned Police personnel for beating a doctor and a paramedic during Corona Curfew.