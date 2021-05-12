Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:36 AM

Police suspends Cop for manhandling doctor, paramedic

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:36 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, zone, Vijay Kumar, a Police countable has been put under suspension for allegedly being involved in beating of a doctor and a paramedic in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

“Yes the constable has been put under suspension,” the IGP told Greater Kashmir. “Orders have been issued.”

Trending News
Representational Image

Amid COVID-19 induced lockdown dailywage workers battle for survival

File photo of Div Com P K Pole

Div Com takes stock of mitigation measures in Baramulla

File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

COVID-19 situation in north Kashmir not worrisome: Div Com

Police sources said that action followed a letter by Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to the Deputy Commissioner of the south Kashmir district, seeking action against the concerned Police personnel for beating a doctor and a paramedic during Corona Curfew.

Related News